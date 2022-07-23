How many different types of gametes can be formed by individuals of the following genotypes:
(a) AaBb
(b) AaBB
(c) AaBbCc
(d) AaBBcc
(e) AaBbcc
(f) AaBbCcDdEe
What are the gametes in each case?
Mendel crossed peas having round green seeds with peas having wrinkled yellow seeds. All F₁ plants had seeds that were round and yellow. Predict the results of testcrossing these F₁ plants.
The following are F₂ results of two of Mendel's monohybrid crosses.
For each cross, state a null hypothesis to be tested using x² analysis. Calculate the x² value and determine the p value for both. Interpret the p-values. Can the deviation in each case be attributed to chance or not? Which of the two crosses shows a greater amount of deviation?
The basis for rejecting any null hypothesis is arbitrary. The researcher can set more or less stringent standards by deciding to raise or lower the p value used to reject or not reject the hypothesis. In the case of the chi-square analysis of genetic crosses, would the use of a standard of p = 0.10 be more or less stringent about not rejecting the null hypothesis? Explain.