Write a short essay that correlates Mendel's four postulates with what is now known about genes, alleles, and homologous chromosomes.
Albinism in humans is inherited as a simple recessive trait. For the following families, determine the genotypes of the parents and offspring. (When two alternative genotypes are possible, list both.)
A normal male and an albino female have six children, all normal.
In a cross between a black and a white guinea pig, all members of the F₁ generation are black. The F₂ generation is made up of approximately 3/4 black and 1/4 white guinea pigs. Diagram this cross, showing the genotypes and phenotypes.
Two normal parents have five children, four normal and one albino.
Which of Mendel's postulates are illustrated by the pedigree that you constructed in Problem 3? List and define these postulates.
What advantages were provided by Mendel's choice of the garden pea in his experiments?
Mendel crossed peas having round seeds and yellow cotyledons (seed leaves) with peas having wrinkled seeds and green cotyledons. All the F₁ plants had round seeds with yellow cotyledons. Diagram this cross through the F₂ generation, using both the Punnett square and forked-line, or branch diagram, methods.