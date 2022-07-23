Since experimental crosses are not performed in humans, how do we know how traits are inherited?
Albinism in humans is inherited as a simple recessive trait. For the following families, determine the genotypes of the parents and offspring. (When two alternative genotypes are possible, list both.)
Two normal parents have five children, four normal and one albino.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Recessive Inheritance
Genotype vs. Phenotype
Punnett Square and Probability
Write a short essay that correlates Mendel's four postulates with what is now known about genes, alleles, and homologous chromosomes.
In a cross between a black and a white guinea pig, all members of the F₁ generation are black. The F₂ generation is made up of approximately 3/4 black and 1/4 white guinea pigs. Diagram this cross, showing the genotypes and phenotypes.
Albinism in humans is inherited as a simple recessive trait. For the following families, determine the genotypes of the parents and offspring. (When two alternative genotypes are possible, list both.)
A normal male and an albino female have six children, all normal.
Which of Mendel's postulates are illustrated by the pedigree that you constructed in Problem 3? List and define these postulates.
What advantages were provided by Mendel's choice of the garden pea in his experiments?