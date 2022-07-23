In analyzing genetic data, how do we know whether deviation from the expected ratio is due to chance rather than to another, independent factor?
In a cross between a black and a white guinea pig, all members of the F₁ generation are black. The F₂ generation is made up of approximately 3/4 black and 1/4 white guinea pigs. Diagram this cross, showing the genotypes and phenotypes.
Key Concepts
Mendelian Inheritance
Punnett Square
Genotype vs. Phenotype
Since experimental crosses are not performed in humans, how do we know how traits are inherited?
Write a short essay that correlates Mendel's four postulates with what is now known about genes, alleles, and homologous chromosomes.
Albinism in humans is inherited as a simple recessive trait. For the following families, determine the genotypes of the parents and offspring. (When two alternative genotypes are possible, list both.)
Two normal parents have five children, four normal and one albino.
A normal male and an albino female have six children, all normal.
Which of Mendel's postulates are illustrated by the pedigree that you constructed in Problem 3? List and define these postulates.