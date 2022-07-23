Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Modification of Mendelian Ratios
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Horses can be cremello (a light cream color), chestnut (a brownish color), or palomino (a golden color with white in the horse's tail and mane). Of these phenotypes, only palominos never breed true.
Probabilities of offspring coat colors from matings: cremello × palomino, chestnut × palomino, and palomino × palomino.
Predict the F1 and F2 results of many initial matings between cremello and chestnut horses.

Step 1: Identify the genotypes corresponding to each horse color phenotype. Cremello is homozygous for the cream allele (let's denote it as CC), chestnut is homozygous recessive (cc), and palomino is heterozygous (Cc).
Step 2: Determine the F1 generation from a cross between cremello (CC) and chestnut (cc). Use a Punnett square to combine the alleles from each parent: all offspring will be heterozygous (Cc), which corresponds to the palomino phenotype.
Step 3: For the F2 generation, cross two F1 palomino horses (Cc × Cc). Use a Punnett square to find the genotypic ratios: 1 CC (cremello), 2 Cc (palomino), and 1 cc (chestnut).
Step 4: Translate the genotypic ratios into phenotypic ratios for the F2 generation: 1/4 cremello, 1/2 palomino, and 1/4 chestnut.
Step 5: Summarize the results: F1 offspring from cremello × chestnut matings are all palomino, while the F2 generation shows a 1:2:1 phenotypic ratio of cremello, palomino, and chestnut, respectively.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Incomplete Dominance

Incomplete dominance occurs when neither allele is completely dominant, resulting in a heterozygous phenotype that is a blend of the two homozygous phenotypes. In horses, the palomino coat color is an example, where crossing a chestnut and a cremello produces a palomino, a mix of the two colors.
Genotype and Phenotype Ratios in Crosses

Predicting offspring involves understanding genotype combinations and their corresponding phenotypes. For example, crossing cremello and chestnut horses produces palomino offspring, and analyzing F1 and F2 generations requires calculating expected ratios based on Mendelian inheritance patterns.
Breeding True vs. Segregation of Alleles

Breeding true means offspring consistently show the parent's phenotype, indicating homozygosity. Palominos do not breed true because they are heterozygous, producing a mix of cremello, chestnut, and palomino offspring in subsequent generations due to allele segregation.
