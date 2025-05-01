Textbook Question
How do we know that Drosophila utilizes a different sex-determination mechanism than mammals, even though it has the same sex-chromosome compositions in males and females?
Write a short essay that discusses sex chromosomes as they contrast with autosomes.
Distinguish between the concepts of sexual differentiation and sex determination.
Contrast the XX/XY and XX/X0 modes of sex determination.
Describe the major difference between sex determination in Drosophila and in humans.