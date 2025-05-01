Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Sex Determination and Sex Chromosomes
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Chapter 5, Problem 3b
All textbooksKlug 10th EditionCh. 5 - Sex Determination and Sex ChromosomesProblem 3b
Chapter 5, Problem 3b

As related to sex determination, what is meant by:
homogametic sex and heterogametic sex?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that sex determination in many organisms involves specific chromosomes called sex chromosomes, which differ between males and females.
Define homogametic sex as the sex that produces gametes (sperm or eggs) all containing the same type of sex chromosome. For example, in humans, females are homogametic because they have two X chromosomes (XX) and produce eggs with only X chromosomes.
Define heterogametic sex as the sex that produces two different types of gametes with respect to sex chromosomes. For example, in humans, males are heterogametic because they have one X and one Y chromosome (XY) and produce sperm that carry either an X or a Y chromosome.
Recognize that the terms homogametic and heterogametic describe the pattern of sex chromosome distribution in gametes, which ultimately determines the sex of the offspring.
Note that these concepts can vary in different species; for example, in birds, females are heterogametic (ZW) and males are homogametic (ZZ), illustrating that the roles can be reversed depending on the organism.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sex Determination Systems

Sex determination systems define how an organism's sex is genetically established, often through specific chromosomes. The most common systems are XY (mammals) and ZW (birds), where different combinations of sex chromosomes determine male or female development.
Homogametic Sex

The homogametic sex produces gametes that all carry the same type of sex chromosome. For example, in humans, females are homogametic (XX), meaning all their eggs carry an X chromosome.
Heterogametic Sex

The heterogametic sex produces two types of gametes with different sex chromosomes. In humans, males are heterogametic (XY), producing sperm that carry either an X or a Y chromosome, which determines the offspring's sex.
