Ch. 7 - Linkage and Chromosome Mapping in Eukaryotes
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Klug10th EditionEssentials of GeneticsISBN: 9780135588789Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 10th EditionCh. 7 - Linkage and Chromosome Mapping in EukaryotesProblem 3
Chapter 7, Problem 3

Describe the cytological observation that suggests that crossing over occurs during the first meiotic prophase.

1
Understand that crossing over occurs during the first meiotic prophase, specifically in the pachytene stage, when homologous chromosomes are fully synapsed.
Recognize that cytological evidence for crossing over includes the visualization of chiasmata, which are the physical manifestations of crossover points between homologous chromosomes.
Note that during the diplotene stage of prophase I, homologous chromosomes begin to separate but remain connected at chiasmata, which can be observed under a microscope as X-shaped structures.
Identify that the presence of chiasmata indicates that genetic material has been exchanged between non-sister chromatids, confirming that crossing over has occurred.
Summarize that the key cytological observation suggesting crossing over is the appearance of chiasmata during the diplotene stage of the first meiotic prophase.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Meiosis and Its Stages

Meiosis is a specialized cell division that reduces chromosome number by half, producing gametes. It consists of two divisions: meiosis I and II. The first meiotic prophase is critical, involving chromosome pairing and recombination, setting the stage for genetic diversity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:06
Meiosis Steps

Crossing Over and Chiasmata Formation

Crossing over is the exchange of genetic material between homologous chromosomes during prophase I. Cytologically, it is indicated by chiasmata, visible points where homologs remain connected after synapsis, reflecting sites of genetic recombination.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:38
Crossing Over Terminology

Cytological Techniques for Observing Meiosis

Microscopic staining and chromosome spreading techniques allow visualization of chromosome behavior during meiosis. These methods reveal structures like synaptonemal complexes and chiasmata, providing direct evidence of crossing over during prophase I.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:30
Meiosis Overview
