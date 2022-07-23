Textbook Question
How do we know that crossing over results from a physical exchange between chromatids?
How do we know that sister chromatids undergo recombination during mitosis?
Write a short essay that discusses how crossing over can be detected and how the resultant data provide the basis of chromosome mapping.
Why does more crossing over occur between two distantly linked genes than between two genes that are very close together on the same chromosome?
Explain why a 50 percent recovery of single-crossover products is the upper limit, even when crossing over always occurs between two linked genes?
Why are double-crossover events expected less frequently than single-crossover events?