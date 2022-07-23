Skip to main content
Ch. 7 - Linkage and Chromosome Mapping in Eukaryotes
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Chapter 7, Problem 5

Explain why a 50 percent recovery of single-crossover products is the upper limit, even when crossing over always occurs between two linked genes?

Understand that crossing over between two linked genes involves the exchange of genetic material between homologous chromosomes during meiosis, producing recombinant chromosomes (single-crossover products) and parental chromosomes.
Recognize that each meiosis event involves two chromatids from each homologous chromosome pair, but only two of the four chromatids participate in the crossover, while the other two remain non-recombinant.
Since only two out of four chromatids are recombinant in a single crossover event, the maximum proportion of recombinant gametes produced is 50%, because the other two chromatids are parental types.
This means that even if crossing over always occurs between the two linked genes, the highest possible frequency of recombinant gametes (single-crossover products) is limited to 50%, as the other half will always be non-recombinant.
Therefore, the 50% limit reflects the physical constraint of chromatid involvement in crossover events, not the frequency of crossover occurrence itself.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Crossing Over and Recombination

Crossing over is the exchange of genetic material between homologous chromosomes during meiosis, leading to new allele combinations. It occurs between linked genes on the same chromosome, producing recombinant gametes that differ from parental types.
Single Crossover Events

A single crossover involves one exchange between two chromatids in a homologous pair, producing two recombinant and two parental chromatids. This results in a maximum of 50% recombinant gametes because only half of the chromatids carry the crossover.
Limit of 50% Recombinant Frequency

Even with frequent crossing over, the maximum observable recombinant frequency is 50% because each crossover affects only two of the four chromatids. Thus, recombination frequency cannot exceed 50%, which is the theoretical upper limit for linked genes.
