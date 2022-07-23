Textbook Question
Write a short essay that discusses how crossing over can be detected and how the resultant data provide the basis of chromosome mapping.
Describe the cytological observation that suggests that crossing over occurs during the first meiotic prophase.
Why does more crossing over occur between two distantly linked genes than between two genes that are very close together on the same chromosome?
Why are double-crossover events expected less frequently than single-crossover events?
What is the proposed basis for positive interference?
What two essential criteria must be met in order to execute a successful mapping cross?