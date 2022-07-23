Textbook Question
How do we know that sister chromatids undergo recombination during mitosis?
453
views
How do we know that sister chromatids undergo recombination during mitosis?
Write a short essay that discusses how crossing over can be detected and how the resultant data provide the basis of chromosome mapping.
Describe the cytological observation that suggests that crossing over occurs during the first meiotic prophase.
Explain why a 50 percent recovery of single-crossover products is the upper limit, even when crossing over always occurs between two linked genes?
Why are double-crossover events expected less frequently than single-crossover events?
What is the proposed basis for positive interference?