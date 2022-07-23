Skip to main content
Chapter 7, Problem 4

Why does more crossing over occur between two distantly linked genes than between two genes that are very close together on the same chromosome?

Understand that crossing over occurs during meiosis when homologous chromosomes exchange segments, which increases genetic variation.
Recognize that the frequency of crossing over between two genes depends on the physical distance between them on the chromosome; the farther apart they are, the more likely a crossover event will occur between them.
Recall that genes that are very close together have less physical space between them, so the chance of a crossover happening between them is lower because the crossover event is a random process along the chromosome length.
Note that when genes are far apart, there is more chromosomal region where crossing over can occur, increasing the probability of at least one crossover event between those genes.
Conclude that the observed higher recombination frequency between distantly linked genes reflects the greater opportunity for crossover events due to their larger physical separation on the chromosome.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Genetic Linkage

Genetic linkage refers to the tendency of genes located close together on the same chromosome to be inherited together. Genes that are physically near each other have a lower chance of being separated by recombination during meiosis, resulting in fewer crossover events between them.
Crossing Over and Recombination

Crossing over is the process where homologous chromosomes exchange segments during meiosis, creating new allele combinations. The frequency of crossing over between two genes depends on the physical distance between them; greater distance increases the likelihood of recombination.
Recombination Frequency as a Measure of Distance

Recombination frequency quantifies how often crossing over occurs between two genes and is used to estimate their distance on a chromosome. Genes far apart have higher recombination frequencies because there is more physical space for crossover events to happen between them.
