A plaque assay is performed beginning with 1 mL of a solution containing bacteriophages. This solution is serially diluted three times by combining 0.1 mL of each sequential dilution with 9.9 mL of liquid medium. Then 0.1 mL of the final dilution is plated in the plaque assay and yields 17 plaques. What is the initial density of bacteriophages in the original 1 mL?
Ch. 8 - Genetic Analysis and Mapping in Bacteria and Bacteriophages
All textbooksKlug 10th EditionCh. 8 - Genetic Analysis and Mapping in Bacteria and BacteriophagesProblem 16
Chapter 8, Problem 16
Define plaque, lysogeny, and prophage.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Define 'plaque' as a clear zone on a bacterial lawn where bacteriophages have infected and lysed the bacterial cells, indicating areas of cell destruction caused by viral infection.
Explain 'lysogeny' as a viral life cycle in which the bacteriophage integrates its genome into the host bacterial chromosome, existing in a dormant state without causing immediate lysis of the host cell.
Describe 'prophage' as the viral DNA that has been integrated into the bacterial genome during lysogeny, which can replicate along with the host DNA and remain latent until induced to enter the lytic cycle.
Clarify that plaques are visible evidence of the lytic cycle, whereas lysogeny and prophage represent a dormant phase of the virus within the host.
Summarize the relationship: plaques result from lytic infection, lysogeny is the dormant integration phase, and prophage is the integrated viral DNA within the host genome.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:1m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Plaque
A plaque is a clear zone formed on a bacterial lawn where bacteriophages have infected and lysed bacterial cells. It represents areas of bacterial cell death caused by viral replication and release, useful for quantifying phage particles.
Recommended video:
Lysogeny
Lysogeny is a viral life cycle in which a bacteriophage integrates its genome into the host bacterial chromosome, remaining dormant as a prophage. The host cell continues to live and reproduce, passing the viral DNA to daughter cells.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:04
Decision Between Lytic and Lysogenic Cycles
Prophage
A prophage is the viral DNA integrated into the bacterial genome during lysogeny. It remains inactive but can later be induced to enter the lytic cycle, producing new phages and lysing the host cell.
Recommended video:
Related Practice
Textbook Question
889
views
Textbook Question
Explain the observations that led Zinder and Lederberg to conclude that the prototrophs recovered in their transduction experiments were not the result of F⁺ mediated conjugation.
1013
views
Textbook Question
If a single bacteriophage infects one E. coli cell present on a lawn of bacteria and, upon lysis, yields 200 viable viruses, how many phages will exist in a single plaque if three more lytic cycles occur?
1131
views