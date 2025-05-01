Textbook Question
Define plaque, lysogeny, and prophage.
Explain the observations that led Zinder and Lederberg to conclude that the prototrophs recovered in their transduction experiments were not the result of F⁺ mediated conjugation.
If a single bacteriophage infects one E. coli cell present on a lawn of bacteria and, upon lysis, yields 200 viable viruses, how many phages will exist in a single plaque if three more lytic cycles occur?
