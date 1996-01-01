Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Genetics

5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses

Transduction

Transduction

Problem

True or False:Transduction uses viruses to transfer foreign DNA into bacteria

Problem

Specialized transduction differs from generalized transduction because specialized transduction is defined by what?

Problem

A cotransduction experiment was performed with two bacteria strains. The first train has the genotype l+ g m+ while the second strain has the genotype of l g+ m. The researchers found that 46 colonies had cotransduced m+ with l+, while only 25 colonies had cotransduced g with l+. Using this information determine which of the following gene pairs are closest together.

