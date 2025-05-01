Textbook Question
Describe the origin of F' bacteria and merozygotes.
The bacteriophage genome consists of many genes encoding proteins that make up the head, collar, tail, and tail fibers. When these genes are transcribed following phage infection, how are these proteins synthesized, since the phage genome lacks genes essential to ribosome structure?
A plaque assay is performed beginning with 1 mL of a solution containing bacteriophages. This solution is serially diluted three times by combining 0.1 mL of each sequential dilution with 9.9 mL of liquid medium. Then 0.1 mL of the final dilution is plated in the plaque assay and yields 17 plaques. What is the initial density of bacteriophages in the original 1 mL?