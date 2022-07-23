How are the carbon and nitrogen atoms of the sugars, purines, and pyrimidines numbered?
Describe the various characteristics of the Watson–Crick double-helix model for DNA.
Key Concepts
Structure of the Double Helix
Base Pairing Rules
Antiparallel Orientation
Adenine may also be named 6-amino purine. How would you name the other four nitrogenous bases, using this alternative system? (O is indicated by 'oxy-,' and CH₃ by 'methyl.')
Draw the chemical structure of a dinucleotide composed of A and G. Opposite this structure, draw the dinucleotide composed of T and C in an antiparallel (or upside-down) fashion. Form the possible hydrogen bonds.
What evidence did Watson and Crick have at their disposal in 1953? What was their approach in arriving at the structure of DNA?
What might Watson and Crick have concluded had Chargaff's data from a single source indicated the following?
Why would this conclusion be contradictory to Wilkins's and Franklin's data?
How do covalent bonds differ from hydrogen bonds? Define base complementarity.