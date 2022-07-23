Skip to main content
Examine the following figure and answer the following questions.

How many clades are shown in the figure?

Understand the concept of a clade: A clade is a group of organisms that includes a single common ancestor and all its descendants. Clades are often represented in phylogenetic trees.
Examine Figure 1.17 carefully. Look for branching points (nodes) in the phylogenetic tree, as each node represents a common ancestor and its descendants, forming a clade.
Count the number of distinct clades in the figure. Start from the root of the tree and include all nested clades (smaller clades within larger ones).
Ensure that you include both the entire tree as one clade and any smaller groups that meet the definition of a clade.
Verify your count by cross-checking each branch and ensuring no clades are missed. Remember, a clade must include all descendants of a common ancestor.

Clade

A clade is a group of organisms that includes a common ancestor and all its descendants. In phylogenetics, clades are represented in tree diagrams, where each branch point indicates a divergence from a common ancestor. Understanding clades is essential for interpreting evolutionary relationships and biodiversity.
Phylogenetic Trees

Phylogenetic Tree

A phylogenetic tree is a diagram that represents the evolutionary relationships among various biological species based on their genetic characteristics. Each branch of the tree signifies a lineage, and the points where branches split indicate common ancestors. Analyzing these trees helps in understanding the evolutionary history and classification of organisms.
Node

In a phylogenetic tree, a node represents a point of divergence where a lineage splits into two or more descendant lineages. Each node corresponds to a common ancestor of the descendant clades. Counting the number of nodes can help determine the number of clades present in the tree, as each clade originates from a node.
