Problem 1
Define and distinguish incomplete penetrance and variable expressivity.
Problem 2
Define and distinguish epistasis and pleiotropy.
Problem 3
When working on barley plants, two researchers independently identify a short-plant mutation and develop homozygous recessive lines of short plants. Careful measurements of the height of mutant short plants versus normal tall plants indicate that the two mutant lines have the same height. How would you determine if these two mutant lines carry mutation of the same gene or of different genes?
Problem 4a
Fifteen bacterial colonies growing on a complete medium are transferred to a minimal medium. Twelve of the colonies grow on minimal medium.
Using terminology, characterize the 12 colonies that grow on minimal medium and the 3 colonies that do not.
Problem 4b
Fifteen bacterial colonies growing on a complete medium are transferred to a minimal medium. Twelve of the colonies grow on minimal medium.
The three colonies that do not grow on minimal medium are transferred to minimal medium supplemented with the amino acid serine (min + Ser), and all three colonies grow. Characterize these three colonies.
Problem 4c
Fifteen bacterial colonies growing on a complete medium are transferred to a minimal medium. Twelve of the colonies grow on minimal medium.
The serine biosynthetic pathway is a three-step pathway in which each step is catalyzed by the enzyme product of a different gene, identified as enzymes A, B, and C in the diagram below.
Mutant 1 grows only on min + Ser. In addition to growth on min + Ser, mutant 2 also grows on min + 3-PHP and min + 3-PS. Mutant 3 grows on min + 3-PS and min + Ser. Identify the step of the serine biosynthesis pathway at which each mutant is defective.
Problem 5a
In a type of parakeet known as a "budgie," feather color is controlled by two genes. A yellow pigment is synthesized under the control of a dominant allele Y. Budgies that are homozygous for the recessive y allele do not synthesize yellow pigment. At an independently assorting gene, the dominant allele B directs synthesis of a blue pigment. Recessive homozygotes with the bb genotype do not produce blue pigment. Budgies that produce both yellow and blue pigments have green feathers; those that produce only yellow pigment or only blue pigment have yellow or blue feathers, respectively; and budgies that produce neither pigment are white (albino).
a. List the genotypes for green, yellow, blue, and albino budgies
Problem 5b
b. A cross is made between a pure-breeding green budgie and a pure-breeding albino budgie. What are the genotypes of the parent birds?
b. A cross is made between a pure-breeding green budgie and a pure-breeding albino budgie. What are the genotypes of the parent birds?
Problem 5c
c. What are the genotype(s) and phenotype(s) of the F₁ progeny of the cross described in part (b)?
c. What are the genotype(s) and phenotype(s) of the F₁ progeny of the cross described in part (b)?
Problem 5d
d. If F₁ males and females are mated, what phenotypes are expected in the F₂, and in what proportions?
d. If F₁ males and females are mated, what phenotypes are expected in the F₂, and in what proportions?
Problem 5e
e. The cross of a green budgie and a yellow budgie produces offspring that are 12 green, 4 blue, 13 yellow, and 3 albino. What are the genotypes of the parents?
e. The cross of a green budgie and a yellow budgie produces offspring that are 12 green, 4 blue, 13 yellow, and 3 albino. What are the genotypes of the parents?
Problem 6
The ABO and MN blood groups are shown for four sets of parents (1 to 4) and four children (a to d). Recall that the ABO blood group has three alleles: IA, IB and i. The MN blood group has two codominant alleles, M and N. Using your knowledge of these genetic systems, match each child with every set of parents who might have conceived the child, and exclude any parental set that could not have conceived the child.
Problem 7
The wild-type color of horned beetles is black, although other colors are known. A black horned beetle from a pure-breeding strain is crossed to a pure-breeding green female beetle. All of their F₁ progeny are black. These F₁ are allowed to mate at random with one another, and 320 F₂ beetles are produced. The F₂ consists of 179 black, 81 green, and 60 brown. Use these data to explain the genetics of horned beetle color.
Problem 8a
Two genes interact to produce various phenotypic ratios among F₂ progeny of a dihybrid cross. Design a different pathway explaining each of the F₂ ratios below, using hypothetical genes R and T and assuming that the dominant allele at each locus catalyzes a different reaction or performs an action leading to pigment production. The recessive allele at each locus is null (loss-of-function). Begin each pathway with a colorless precursor that produces a white or albino phenotype if it is unmodified. The ratios are for F₂ progeny produced by crossing wild-type F₁ organisms with the genotype RrTt.
9/16 dark blue : 6/16 light blue : 1/16 white
Problem 8b
12/16 white : 3/16 green : 1/16 yellow
12/16 white : 3/16 green : 1/16 yellow
Problem 8c
9/16 green : 3/16 yellow : 3/16 blue : 1/16 white
9/16 green : 3/16 yellow : 3/16 blue : 1/16 white
Problem 8d
9/16 red : 7/16 white
9/16 red : 7/16 white
Problem 8e
15/16 black : 1/16 white
15/16 black : 1/16 white
Problem 8f
9/16 black : 3/16 gray : 4/16 albino
9/16 black : 3/16 gray : 4/16 albino
Problem 8g
13/16 white : 3/16 green
13/16 white : 3/16 green
Problem 9a
The ABO blood group assorts independently of the rhesus (Rh) blood group and both assort independently of the MN blood group. Three alleles, IA, IB and i, occur at the ABO locus. Two alleles, R, a dominant allele producing Rh+, and r, a recessive allele for Rh-, are found at the Rh locus, and codominant alleles M and N occur at the MN locus. Each gene is autosomal.
A child with blood types A, Rh−, and M is born to a woman who has blood types O, Rh−, and MN and a man who has blood types A, Rh+, and M. Determine the genotypes of each parent.
Problem 9b
What proportion of children born to a man with genotype IAIB Rr MN and a woman who is IAi Rr NN will have blood types B, Rh- , and MN? Show your work.
What proportion of children born to a man with genotype IAIB Rr MN and a woman who is IAi Rr NN will have blood types B, Rh- , and MN? Show your work.
Problem 9c
A man with blood types B, Rh+, and N says he could not be the father of a child with blood types O, Rh−, and MN. The mother of the child has blood types A, Rh+, and MN. Is the man correct? Explain.
A man with blood types B, Rh+, and N says he could not be the father of a child with blood types O, Rh−, and MN. The mother of the child has blood types A, Rh+, and MN. Is the man correct? Explain.
Problem 10a
In rats, gene B produces black coat color if the genotype is , but black pigment is not produced if the genotype is bb. At an independent locus, gene D produces yellow pigment if the genotype is D-, but no pigment is produced when the genotype is dd. Production of both pigments results in brown coat color. If neither pigment is produced, coat color is cream. Determine the genotypes of parents of litters with the following phenotype distributions.
4 brown, 4 black, 4 yellow, 4 cream
Problem 10b
3 brown, 3 yellow, 1 black, 1 cream
3 brown, 3 yellow, 1 black, 1 cream
Problem 10c
9 black, 7 brown
9 black, 7 brown
Problem 11a
In the rats identified in Problem 10, a third independently assorting gene involved in the determination of coat color is the C gene. At this locus, the genotype C– permits expression of pigment from genes B and D. The cc genotype, however, prevents expression of coat color and results in albino rats. For each of the following crosses, determine the expected phenotype ratio of progeny.
BbDDCc×BbDdCc
Problem 11b
BBDdcc×BbddCc
BBDdcc×BbddCc
Problem 11c
bbDDCc×BBddCc
bbDDCc×BBddCc
Problem 11d
BbDdCC×BbDdCC
BbDdCC×BbDdCC
