Problem B.11b
The most common reason a physician might recommend that a woman have maternal serum screening and a karyotype analysis is concern that her fetus may have Down syndrome. Go to the OMIM website at www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/omim and look up Down syndrome (OMIM 190685).
Look at the 'Mapping' and 'Molecular Genetics' sections and describe what is meant by the Down syndrome critical region (DSCR).
Problem B.11a
List the main symptoms of Down syndrome.
Problem B.11d
How might those genes lead to the main symptoms of Down syndrome?
Problem B.11c
Summarize what is known about the location and genes found within the DSCR.
Problem 1a
Problem 1a

Histone proteins
Histone proteins
Problem 1b
Problem 1b

Nucleosome core particle
Nucleosome core particle
Problem 1c
Problem 1c

Scaffold proteins
Scaffold proteins
Problem 1d
Problem 1d

G bands
G bands
Problem 1e
Problem 1e

Euchromatin
Euchromatin
Problem 1f
Problem 1f

Heterochromatin
Heterochromatin
Problem 1g
Problem 1g

Nucleosome
Nucleosome
Problem 1h
Problem 1h

Chromosome territory
Chromosome territory
Problem 2
The human genome contains 2.9×10⁹ base pairs. Approximately how many nucleosomes are required to organize the 10-nm–fiber structure of the human genome? Show the calculation you use to determine the answer.
Problem 3a
In eukaryotic DNA, where are you most likely to find histone protein H4?
Problem 3b
In eukaryotic DNA, where are you most likely to find histone protein H1?
Problem 3c
In eukaryotic DNA, along a 6000-bp segment of DNA, approximately how many molecules of each kind of histone protein do you expect to find? Explain your answer.
Problem 3d
In eukaryotic DNA, how does the role of H1 differ from the role of H3 in chromatin formation?
Problem 4
Describe the importance of light and dark G bands that appear along chromosomes.
Problem 5
Human late prophase karyotypes have about 2000 visible G bands. The human genome contains approximately 22,000 genes. Consider the region 5p1.5 through the end of the short arm of chromosome 5, which is identified on the late prophase chromosome in Figure 10.5, and assume the entire region is deleted. Approximately how many genes will be lost as a result of the deletion?
Problem 6
Consider synapsis in prophase I of meiosis for two plant species that each carries 36 chromosomes. Species A is diploid and species B is triploid. What characteristics of homologous chromosome synapsis can be used to distinguish these two species?
Problem 7
From the following list, identify the types of chromosome changes you expect to show phenotypic consequences. duplication
Problem 7a
Problem 7a

Pericentric inversion
Pericentric inversion
Problem 7b
Problem 7b

Interstitial deletion
Interstitial deletion
Problem 7d
Problem 7d

Terminal deletion
Terminal deletion
Problem 7e
Problem 7e

Trisomy
Trisomy
Problem 7f
Problem 7f

Reciprocal balanced translocation
Reciprocal balanced translocation
Problem 7g
Problem 7g

Paracentric inversion
Paracentric inversion
Problem 7h
Problem 7h

Monosomy
Monosomy
Problem 7i
Problem 7i

Polyploidy
Polyploidy
Problem 8a
If the haploid number for a plant species is 4, how many chromosomes are found in a member of the species that has one of the following characteristics? Explain your reasoning in each case.
Diploidy
