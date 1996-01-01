Problem 2a

In a diploid species of plant, the genes for plant height and fruit shape are syntenic and separated by 18 m.u. Allele D produces tall plants and is dominant to d for short plants, and allele R produces round fruit and is dominant to r for oval fruit.





A plant with the genotype DR/dr produces gametes. Identify gamete genotypes, label parental and recombinant gametes, and give the frequency of each gamete genotype.