Problem 1
Genetics affects many aspects of our lives. Identify three ways genetics affects your life or the life of a family member or friend. The effects can be regularly encountered or can be one time only or occasional.
Problem 2
How do you think the determination that DNA is the hereditary material affected the direction of biological research?
Problem 3
A commentator once described genetics as 'the queen of the biological sciences.' The statement was meant to imply that genetics is of overarching importance in the biological sciences. Do you agree with this statement? In what ways do you think the statement is accurate?
Problem 4
All life shares DNA as the hereditary material. From an evolutionary perspective, why do you think this is the case?
Problem 5
Define the terms allele, chromosome, and gene, and explain how they relate to one another. Develop an analogy between these terms and the process of using a street map to locate a new apartment to live in next year (i.e., consider which term is analogous to a street, which to a type of building, and which to an apartment floor plan).
Problem 6
Define the terms genotype and phenotype, and relate them to one another.
Problem 7
Define natural selection, and describe how natural selection operates as a mechanism of evolutionary change.
Problem 8
Describe the modern synthesis of evolution, and explain how it connects Darwinian evolution to molecular evolution.
Problem 9
What are the four processes of evolution? Briefly describe each process.
Problem 10
Define each of the following terms:
DNA replication
Problem 10a
Transcription
Problem 10b
Allele
Problem 10c
Central dogma of biology
Problem 10d
Translation
Problem 10e
Gene
Problem 10g
Chromosome
Problem 10h
Antiparallel
Problem 10i
Phenotype
Problem 10j
Complementary base pair
Problem 10k
Nucleic acid strand polarity
Problem 10l
Genotype
Problem 10m
Natural selection
Problem 10n
Mutation
Problem 10o
Modern synthesis of evolution
Problem 11
Compare and contrast the genome, the proteome, and the transcriptome of an organism.
Problem 12
With respect to transcription describe the relationship and sequence correspondence of the RNA transcript and the DNA template strand. Describe the relationship and sequence correspondence of the mRNA transcript to the DNA coding strand.
Problem 13
Plant agriculture and animal domestication developed independently several times and in different locations in human history. Do a brief Internet search and then list the approximate locations, time periods, and crops developed in three of these agricultural events. What role do you think ideas about heredity may have played in these events?
Problem 14a
Briefly describe the contribution each of the following people made to the development of genetics or genetic analysis.
Archibald Garrod
Problem 14b
Briefly describe the contribution each of the following people made to the development of genetics or genetic analysis.
Rosalind Franklin:
Problem 14c
Briefly describe the contribution each of the following people made to the development of genetics or genetic analysis.
Robert Hooke
