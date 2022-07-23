The following segment of DNA is the template strand transcribed into mRNA:
5'-...GACATGGAA...-3'
What is the amino acid sequence produced by translation?
Using the following amino acid sequences obtained from different species of apes, construct a phylogenetic tree of the apes.
Examine the following figure and answer the following questions.
How many clades are shown in the figure?
Examine the following figure and answer the following questions.
What characteristics are shared by the mammalian clade and the primate clade? What characteristic distinguishes the primates from other members of the mammalian clade?
Fill in the missing nucleotides (so there are three per block) and the missing amino acid abbreviations in the graphic shown here.
Suppose a genotype for a protein-producing gene can have any combination of three alleles, A₁, A₂, and A₃.
List all the possible genotypes involving these three alleles.