Using the following amino acid sequences obtained from different species of apes, construct a phylogenetic tree of the apes.
Examine the following figure and answer the following questions.
What characteristics are shared by the mammalian clade and the primate clade? What characteristic distinguishes the primates from other members of the mammalian clade?
How many clades are shown in the figure?
What characteristic is shared by all clades in the figure?
Fill in the missing nucleotides (so there are three per block) and the missing amino acid abbreviations in the graphic shown here.
Suppose a genotype for a protein-producing gene can have any combination of three alleles, A₁, A₂, and A₃.
List all the possible genotypes involving these three alleles.
Suppose a genotype for a protein-producing gene can have any combination of three alleles, A₁, A₂, and A₃.
Each allele produces a protein with a distinct electrophoretic mobility. Allele A₁ has the highest electrophoretic mobility, A₃ has the lowest electrophoretic mobility, and the electrophoretic mobility of A₂ is intermediate between them. Draw the appearance of gel electrophoresis protein bands for each of the possible genotypes. Be sure to label each lane of the gel with the corresponding genotype.