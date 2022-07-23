Skip to main content
Ch. 16 - Genomics: Genetics from a Whole-Genome Perspective
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 16 - Genomics: Genetics from a Whole-Genome PerspectiveProblem 29
Chapter 16, Problem 29

Describe at least two mechanisms by which duplicate genes arise. What are the possible fates of duplicate genes? Does the mode of duplication affect possible fates?

Duplicate genes can arise through two primary mechanisms: (1) Unequal crossing over during meiosis, where homologous chromosomes misalign, leading to one chromosome gaining an extra copy of a gene and the other losing it, and (2) Whole genome duplication (polyploidy), where an organism inherits an entire extra set of chromosomes, resulting in duplication of all genes.
Once duplicate genes are formed, they can have several possible fates: (1) One copy may accumulate mutations and become a pseudogene (nonfunctional), (2) One copy may retain the original function while the other evolves a new function (neofunctionalization), or (3) Both copies may share the original function, with each specializing in a subset of the original function (subfunctionalization).
The mode of duplication can influence the possible fates of duplicate genes. For example, duplicates arising from unequal crossing over are often tandem duplicates (located next to each other), which may be more prone to gene conversion events, potentially limiting their divergence. In contrast, duplicates from whole genome duplication are dispersed across the genome, reducing the likelihood of gene conversion and allowing for greater functional divergence.
Consider the evolutionary pressures acting on the duplicate genes. If the original gene function is essential, one copy is likely to be preserved under purifying selection, while the other may be free to evolve new functions or become nonfunctional.
Analyze the genomic context of the duplicate genes to predict their evolutionary trajectory. For example, tandem duplicates may face different selective pressures compared to dispersed duplicates, influencing their likelihood of neofunctionalization or subfunctionalization.

Gene Duplication

Gene duplication is a process where a segment of DNA is copied, resulting in two identical or similar genes. This can occur through various mechanisms, such as unequal crossing over during meiosis or retrotransposition, where RNA is reverse-transcribed into DNA. The presence of duplicate genes can lead to genetic redundancy, providing raw material for evolution and functional diversification.
Fates of Duplicate Genes

Duplicate genes can follow several evolutionary paths after their formation. They may become nonfunctional (pseudogenes), retain the same function, or acquire new functions through mutations. This functional divergence can lead to the development of new traits or adaptations, contributing to the organism's evolutionary fitness and complexity.
Modes of Duplication

The mode of gene duplication can influence the subsequent fates of the duplicate genes. For instance, tandem duplications, where genes are duplicated in close proximity, may lead to functional redundancy, while segmental duplications can result in larger genomic changes. The context of duplication, such as the genomic environment and selective pressures, plays a crucial role in determining whether duplicate genes will be preserved, lost, or repurposed.
