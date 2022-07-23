Compare and contrast broad sense heritability and narrow sense heritability, giving an example of each measurement and identifying how the measurement is used.
Calculate the mean, variance, and standard deviation for a sample of turkeys weighed at 8 weeks of age that have the following weights in ounces:
161, 172, 155, 173, 149, 177, 156, 174, 158, 162, 171, 181.
In a cross of two pure-breeding lines of tomatoes producing different fruit sizes, the variance in grams (g) of fruit weight in the F₁ is 2.25 g and the variance among the F₂ is 5.40 g. Determine the genetic and environmental variance (VG and VE) for the trait and the broad sense heritability of the trait.
Describe the difference between continuous phenotypic variation and discontinuous variation. Explain how polygenic inheritance could be the basis of a trait showing continuous phenotypic variation. Explain how polygenic inheritance can be the basis of a threshold trait.
Provide a definition and an example for each of the following terms:
Additive genes
Provide a definition and an example for each of the following terms:
Concordance of twin pairs
Provide a definition and an example for each of the following terms:
Multifactorial inheritance