Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 19 - Genetic Analysis of Quantitative Traits
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 19 - Genetic Analysis of Quantitative TraitsProblem 6
Chapter 19, Problem 6

Calculate the mean, variance, and standard deviation for a sample of turkeys weighed at 8 weeks of age that have the following weights in ounces:
161, 172, 155, 173, 149, 177, 156, 174, 158, 162, 171, 181.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Calculate the mean (average) weight. Add all the weights together and divide by the total number of weights. Use the formula: Mean = xn, where x is the sum of all weights and n is the number of weights.
Step 2: Calculate the variance. First, find the squared difference between each weight and the mean. Then, sum these squared differences and divide by the total number of weights minus one (since this is a sample). Use the formula: Variance = (x - Mean)2n - 1.
Step 3: Calculate the standard deviation. Take the square root of the variance. Use the formula: Standard Deviation = Variance.
Step 4: Verify your calculations by double-checking the sum of weights, the mean, and the squared differences to ensure accuracy.
Step 5: Interpret the results. The mean represents the average weight of the turkeys, the variance indicates the spread of the weights, and the standard deviation provides a measure of how much the weights deviate from the mean on average.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mean

The mean is the average value of a set of numbers, calculated by summing all the values and dividing by the total number of values. In this context, it represents the average weight of the turkeys at 8 weeks of age, providing a central value around which the weights are distributed.
Recommended video:
Guided course
11:06
Mathematical Measurements

Variance

Variance measures the degree of spread in a set of values, indicating how much the individual weights differ from the mean. It is calculated by averaging the squared differences between each weight and the mean, providing insight into the consistency of the weights among the turkeys.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:34
Analyzing Trait Variance

Standard Deviation

Standard deviation is the square root of the variance and provides a measure of the average distance of each weight from the mean. It is a key statistic that helps to understand the variability of the weights, with a lower standard deviation indicating that the weights are closely clustered around the mean.
Recommended video:
Guided course
11:06
Mathematical Measurements
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Compare and contrast broad sense heritability and narrow sense heritability, giving an example of each measurement and identifying how the measurement is used.

553
views
Textbook Question

In a cross of two pure-breeding lines of tomatoes producing different fruit sizes, the variance in grams (g) of fruit weight in the F₁ is 2.25 g and the variance among the F₂ is 5.40 g. Determine the genetic and environmental variance (VG and VE) for the trait and the broad sense heritability of the trait.

464
views
Textbook Question

Describe the difference between continuous phenotypic variation and discontinuous variation. Explain how polygenic inheritance could be the basis of a trait showing continuous phenotypic variation. Explain how polygenic inheritance can be the basis of a threshold trait.

926
views
Textbook Question

Provide a definition and an example for each of the following terms:

Additive genes

527
views
Textbook Question

Provide a definition and an example for each of the following terms:

Concordance of twin pairs

459
views
Textbook Question

Provide a definition and an example for each of the following terms:

Multifactorial inheritance

493
views