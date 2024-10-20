The energy values of carbohydrates, fats, and proteins are 4 kcal/g, 9 kcal/g, and 4 kcal/g, respectively. If the recommended kilocalorie is 2000 kcal per day for someone trying to maintain their weight, will they be able to achieve this with the following daily diet?





Breakfast: 1 large egg (has 6 g of fat and 6 g of protein) and 1 baked potato (has 23 g of carbohydrate and 3 g of protein)

Lunch: 1 medium banana (has 26 g of carbohydrate and 1 g of protein), 1 cup of nonfat milk (has 12 g of carbohydrate and 9 g of protein), 3 oz ground beef (has 14 g of fat and 22 g of protein), and 3 oz broccoli (has 4 g of carbohydrate and 3 g of protein)

Dinner: 3 oz salmon (has 5 g of fat and 16 g protein) and 1 cup of carrots (has 11 g of carbohydrate and 2 g of protein)