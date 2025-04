7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium / Thermochemical Equations / Problem 10

Lead ions can be precipitated using a solution of bromide ions: Pb2+(aq) + 2 Cl–(aq) → PbCl 2 (s) ΔH° f = –336.0 kJ/mol

Calculate ΔH for the formation of 5.15 g PbCl 2 .