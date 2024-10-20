7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium / Thermochemical Equations / Problem 9

For the neutralization of NaOH and HCl: NaOH(aq) + HCl(aq) → H 2 O(l) + NaCl(aq) ΔH = –57.9 kJ/mol

In a coffee cup calorimeter, 50 mL of 0.712 M NaOH was neutralized with 50 mL of 0.712 M HCl. If both solutions were initially at 25 °C, determine the final temperature of the solution. Assume that the density and heat capacity of the solution is the same as that of water.