7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium / Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions / Problem 5

Identify the exothermic reaction(s).

a) AgCl (s) → Ag+ (aq) + Cl– (aq); ΔH = 127 kJ/mol

b) 2 Mg (s) + O 2 (g) → 2 MgO (s); ΔH = –1203 kJ/mol

c) Na 2 SO 4 • 10 H 2 O (s) → Na 2 SO 4 (aq) + 10 H 2 O (l); ΔH = 74 kJ/mol

d) 2 Al (s)+ Fe 2 O 3 (s) ⟶ 2 Fe (s) + Al 2 O 3 (s); ΔH = −852 kJ/mol

e) 2 Fe 2 O 3 (s) + 3 C (s) → 4 Fe (s) + 3 CO 2 (g); ΔH = 468 kJ/mol

f) CaO (s) + H 2 O (l) → Ca(OH) 2 (s); ΔH = −65.2 kJ/mol