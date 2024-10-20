7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium - Part 1 of 3
7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium / Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions / Problem 5
Identify the exothermic reaction(s).
a) AgCl (s) → Ag+ (aq) + Cl– (aq); ΔH = 127 kJ/mol
b) 2 Mg (s) + O2 (g) → 2 MgO (s); ΔH = –1203 kJ/mol
c) Na2SO4 • 10 H2O (s) → Na2SO4 (aq) + 10 H2O (l); ΔH = 74 kJ/mol
d) 2 Al (s)+ Fe2O3(s) ⟶ 2 Fe (s) + Al2O3 (s); ΔH = −852 kJ/mol
e) 2 Fe2O3 (s) + 3 C (s) → 4 Fe (s) + 3 CO2 (g); ΔH = 468 kJ/mol
f) CaO (s) + H2O (l) → Ca(OH)2 (s); ΔH = −65.2 kJ/mol
Learn this concept