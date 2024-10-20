7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium - Part 1 of 3
Problem 8
The acetobacter bacteria can convert ethanol (C2H5OH) into acetic acid (CH3COOH) via an aerobic process. The overall reaction is:
C2H5OH(l) + O2(g) → CH3COOH(l) + H2O(l)
Calculate the ΔH for the reaction and use the bond dissociation energy in the table below even if the species are not in gaseous form. Report your answer in kcal/mol and kJ/mol. [C2H5OH: has five C–H bonds, one C–C bond, one C–O bond, and one O–H bond; CH3COOH: has three C–H bonds, one C–C bond, one C=O bond, one C–O bond, and one O–H bond)
