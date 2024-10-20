GOB Chemistry 1 Midterm - Part 2 of 5
2. Atoms and the Periodic Table / Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals / Problem 5
Identify which classification each element belongs to:
A. Alkali Metal
B. Alkaline Earth Metal
C. Pnictogen
D. Chalcogen
E. Halogen
F. Noble Gas
G. Transition Metal
H. Inner Transition Metal
I. Representative Element
J. Lanthanide
K. Actinide
1) Mg
2) H
3) Cl
4) No
5) P
6) Fe
