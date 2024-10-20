GOB Chemistry 1 Midterm - Part 2 of 5
SAMPLE
Please be aware that you practice a sample exam set, which means that it’s mimicking a real exam. In order to have more accurate experience:
or
2. Atoms and the Periodic Table / Electronic Structure / Problem 14
Which of the following statement is correct?
a. The shape of the orbital is determined by the quantum number ml.
b. The spin of the electron of an orbital is determined by the quantum number ms.
c. The orientation in space of the orbital is determined by the quantum number l.
d. The size of the orbital is determined by the principal quantum number n.
Learn this concept