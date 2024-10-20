GOB Chemistry 1 Midterm - Part 2 of 5
2. Atoms and the Periodic Table / Atomic Mass (Simplified) / Problem 1
Silicon has three stable isotopes. The most common form is 28Si at 92.2% natural abundance with a mass of 27.9769 amu, 29Si has a 4.7% natural abundance, while 30Si has a natural abundance of 3.1% and a mass of 29.9738 amu. Calculate the mass of the 29Si isotope.
