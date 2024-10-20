GOB Chemistry 1 Midterm - Part 2 of 5
2. Atoms and the Periodic Table / Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified) / Problem 12
The UV (ultraviolet light) lies on the left of the electromagnetic spectrum. While infrared (IR) lies on the right. Which statement is true?
(1) the wavelength of IR light is lower than UV light
(2) the frequency of IR light is lower than UV light
(3) the energy of IR light is lower than UV light
(4) the energy of IR light and UV light are the same
