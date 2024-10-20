Determine which of the following statements is/are true regarding why the breakdown of molecules for energy in the body occurs in several steps.

i. A stepwise breakdown of molecules prevents the production of excessive heat, which could damage cells.

ii. Multiple steps allow for the efficient storage of energy in the form of ATP.

iii. The stepwise process enables the coupling of energetically favorable and unfavorable reactions.

iv. Several steps allow for the generation of more by-products, which are essential for other metabolic processes.

v. A multi-step breakdown increases the risk of harmful intermediates being produced.