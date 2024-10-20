GOB Chemistry 2 Final - Part 2 of 4
22. Carbohydrate Metabolism / Intro to Carbohydrate Metabolism / Problem 21
Indicate whether the following symptoms are for hypoglycemia or hyperglycemia.
(i) high blood sugar level, frequent urination, increased thirst, and low blood pressure
(ii) low blood sugar level, shakiness, sweating, and hunger
