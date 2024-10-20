GOB Chemistry 2 Final - Part 2 of 4
SAMPLE
Please be aware that you practice a sample exam set, which means that it’s mimicking a real exam. In order to have more accurate experience:
or
21. The Generation of Biochemical Energy / Oxidative Phosphorylation / Problem 19
Explain why the statement below about oxidative phosphorylation and substrate-level phosphorylation is either TRUE or FALSE.
Oxidative phosphorylation and substrate-level phosphorylation are similar processes that produce ADP but only differ in their mechanisms, efficiency, and oxygen dependence. Substrate-level phosphorylation is the primary ATP generator, while oxidative phosphorylation is just a supplementary process that transforms ATP into ADP.
Learn this concept