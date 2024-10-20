Skip to main content
GOB Chemistry 2 Final - Part 2 of 4
20. Carbohydrates / Reduction of Monosaccharides / Problem 5

Volemitol is a naturally occurring seven-carbon sugar alcohol found in plants, red algae, fungi, mosses, and lichens. Volemitol is formed when D-manno-heptose undergoes reduction at carbon 1. Based on this information, draw the structure of volemitol.
Structure of D-manno-heptose, a seven-carbon sugar.

