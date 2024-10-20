GOB Chemistry 2 Final - Part 2 of 4
21. The Generation of Biochemical Energy / ATP and Energy / Problem 11
In biological systems, glucose is broken down to produce ATP in a process called cellular respiration. This process is exergonic but does not occur rapidly without specific enzymes present. Why would organisms adopt this strategy?
