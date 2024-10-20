Which statement is true regarding the transport of glycolysis products to the mitochondrial matrix?

i. ATP is directly used by pyruvate translocase to pump pyruvate into the mitochondrial matrix.

ii. NADH produced during glycolysis is transported directly into the mitochondrial matrix by the pyruvate transporter.

iii. Pyruvate enters the mitochondrial matrix through simple diffusion, powered by the high concentration of pyruvate in the cytoplasm.

iv. Pyruvate is transported into the mitochondrial matrix via a symporter called pyruvate translocase, which co-transports pyruvate along with protons (H⁺).