Which molecule produces the most ATP per mole between galactose and lauric acid (C12)?
A person is found unresponsive in the library. Friends report she has been extremely stressed and not eating well for days. They also confirmed that she has not been drinking alcohol. She has a history of type 1 diabetes and her breath has a fruity odor. On closer examination, it has been found out by the emergency personnel that she is in DKA. What is the likely cause of the fruity odor?
Which component of triglycerides can be utilized in gluconeogenesis to produce glucose?
Determine the product of protein digestion.
Which of the following statement/s is/are true?
I. Nitrogen from amino acids is directly converted into ammonia and stored in the body.
II. Amino acids can be converted into intermediates of the citric acid cycle for energy production.
III. The amino group from amino acids is converted to urea in the liver and excreted in the urine.
IV. Amino acids are primarily catabolized in muscle tissue, where they are stored for later use.
During metabolism, which compounds are directly produced from the carbon atoms of the amino acid aspartate?
Which is true about the structure of urea? (Select all that apply)
I. Urea contains a carbonyl group (C=O).
II. Urea contains two amine groups (-NH₂).
III. Urea contains a hydroxyl group (-OH).
IV. Urea contains only single bonds between carbon and nitrogen.
What molecule does the oxygen in urea come from?
Essential amino acids are necessary for proper protein synthesis and metabolic function and must be acquired through the diet. Which foods would you incorporate into your diet to correct an essential amino acid deficiency?
True or False: There are 23 chromosomes contained in a human cell.
Classify the provided base as either a pyrimidine base or a purine base, and name it.
Give the products of the reaction below:
Can you identify the name of the nucleoside depicted in the structure below?
True or False: Peptide bonds join nucleotides in a nucleic acid. [Correct the statement if it is false.]
Select the correct structure of the dinucleotide CT found in DNA. Ensure the 5' and 3' ends are labeled, and the phosphodiester bond between cytosine and thymine is correctly identified.
If the base sequence of the original segment is T A C G G C A T T A G T, what is the base sequence of the complementary DNA segment?
Which of the following best describes the orientation of antiparallel strands in DNA in terms of the 3' and 5' ends?
Determine if the following statement about the function of the enzyme helicase in DNA replication is true or false. If false, correct the statement:
During DNA replication, the helicase is responsible for forming the hydrogen bonds between the nucleotide bases, fusing the two strands of the DNA double helix.
Which of the following statements most accurately describes the distinction between a codon and an anticodon?
Where does the translation stage of protein synthesis occur?
Which of the following processes correctly matches its description?
(i) Translation: Amino acid chains are isolated from proteins to create a template for RNA synthesis.
(ii) Replication: A segment of RNA is copied to produce two identical DNA molecules.
(iii) Transcription: A segment of DNA is used as a template to produce a complementary RNA strand.
Which of the following statements is/are true regarding the function of the spliceosome in heterogeneous nuclear RNA:
i. The spliceosome is responsible for removing introns from hnRNA and joining exons together to form mature mRNA.
ii. The spliceosome functions to add additional exons to hnRNA, increasing the length of the mRNA transcript.
iii. The spliceosome is involved in the transcription of hnRNA into mRNA within the cytoplasm.
iv. The spliceosome modifies hnRNA by converting exons into introns to prepare the transcript for translation.
A researcher is studying a peptide known as β-endorphin, which plays a role in pain and pleasure. What is the amino acid sequence of the β-endorphin peptide from the given mRNA sequence below?
AUG AAU CCG GGU AGA UGA
Which statement best describes how replication, transcription, and translation are similar and different?
A certain section of the DNA sequence, CAATACGACTGA, experiences mutation, in which the cytosine in the sixth base is replaced by guanine. Write the three-letter symbols for the amino acids that would go into the peptide from the mRNA that is translated from the mutated DNA.