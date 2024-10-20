GOB Chemistry 2 Final - Part 4 of 4
A certain section of the DNA sequence, CAATACGACTGA, experiences mutation, in which the cytosine in the sixth base is replaced by guanine. Write the three-letter symbols for the amino acids that would go into the peptide from the mRNA that is translated from the mutated DNA.
