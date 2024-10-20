GOB Chemistry 2 Final - Part 4 of 4
24. Lipid Metabolism / Ketone Bodies / Problem 2
A person is found unresponsive in the library. Friends report she has been extremely stressed and not eating well for days. They also confirmed that she has not been drinking alcohol. She has a history of type 1 diabetes and her breath has a fruity odor. On closer examination, it has been found out by the emergency personnel that she is in DKA. What is the likely cause of the fruity odor?
