GOB Chemistry 2 Final - Part 4 of 4
SAMPLE
Please be aware that you practice a sample exam set, which means that it’s mimicking a real exam. In order to have more accurate experience:
or
26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis / Transcription: mRNA Synthesis / Problem 21
Which of the following processes correctly matches its description?
(i) Translation: Amino acid chains are isolated from proteins to create a template for RNA synthesis.
(ii) Replication: A segment of RNA is copied to produce two identical DNA molecules.
(iii) Transcription: A segment of DNA is used as a template to produce a complementary RNA strand.
Learn this concept