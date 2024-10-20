GOB Chemistry 2 Final - Part 4 of 4
SAMPLE
Please be aware that you practice a sample exam set, which means that it’s mimicking a real exam. In order to have more accurate experience:
or
25. Protein and Amino Acid Metabolism / Review of Metabolism / Problem 9
Essential amino acids are necessary for proper protein synthesis and metabolic function and must be acquired through the diet. Which foods would you incorporate into your diet to correct an essential amino acid deficiency?
Learn this concept