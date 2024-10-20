GOB Chemistry 2 Final - Part 4 of 4
25. Protein and Amino Acid Metabolism / Intro to Urea Cycle / Problem 7
Which is true about the structure of urea? (Select all that apply)
I. Urea contains a carbonyl group (C=O).
II. Urea contains two amine groups (-NH₂).
III. Urea contains a hydroxyl group (-OH).
IV. Urea contains only single bonds between carbon and nitrogen.
