6. Chemical Reactions & Quantities / Stoichiometry / Problem 5

Assuming that the reaction below goes to 100% completion, calculate the mass of each reactant needed to produce 360 L of water with a molar mass of 18.013 g/mol. The density of water is 1.00 g/mL.

2 H 2 (g) + O 2 (g) → 2 H 2 O (l)