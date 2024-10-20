Stoichiometry
6. Chemical Reactions & Quantities / Stoichiometry / Problem 1
Iron is obtained from iron(III) oxide. In the following series of reactions, (step 1) hot air (O2) reacts with coke (C) to produce CO2 and heat up the blast furnace, (step 2) additional coke reduces CO2 into CO, and (step 3) the very high temperature allows for CO to reduce Fe in Fe2O3.
(Step 1) C (s) + O2 (g) → CO2 (g)
(Step 2) CO2 (g) + C (s) → 2 CO (g)
(Step 3) Fe2O3 (s) + 3 CO (g) → 2 Fe (l) + 3 CO2 (g)
Write mole ratios to show the relationship between reaction components.
