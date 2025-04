6. Chemical Reactions & Quantities / Stoichiometry / Problem 4

The balanced reactions below shows the combustion of propane:

C 3 H 8 (g) + 5 O 2 (g) → 3 CO 2 (g) + 4 H 2 O (g)

If 132.1 g of C 3 H 8 (g) is completely combusted, calculate the mass in grams of oxygen needed for this process.