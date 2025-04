6. Chemical Reactions & Quantities / Stoichiometry / Problem 3

For the following unbalanced reaction: Na(s) + H 2 SO 4 (aq) → Na 2 SO 4 (aq) + H 2 (g). Calculate the amount (in moles) of sodium sulfate produced from 8.00 mol Na and 14.0 mol of H 2 SO 4 .