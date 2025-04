6. Chemical Reactions & Quantities / Stoichiometry / Problem 6

Consider the following reaction:

3 NaBH 4 (aq) + 4 BF 3 (g)→ 3 NaBF 4 (aq) + 2 B 2 H 6 (g)

Calculate the number of hydrogen atoms in the B 2 H 6 produced if 16.5 moles of NaBF 4 are also formed.