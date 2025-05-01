Aerobic Respiration A process using oxygen to break down nutrients, producing energy, carbon dioxide, and water through multiple metabolic stages.

Krebs Cycle A stage in food breakdown where Acetyl CoA is converted, generating carbon dioxide, ATP, FADH2, and NADH.

Oxidative Phosphorylation A metabolic stage where electrons from NADH and FADH2 drive ATP production, with oxygen as the final electron acceptor.

Electron Transport Chain A series of protein complexes transferring electrons to produce ATP and water, integral to oxidative phosphorylation.

Acetyl CoA A molecule entering the Krebs Cycle, serving as the main substrate for energy extraction in aerobic respiration.

Carbon Dioxide A gaseous byproduct released during the Krebs Cycle, representing the removal of carbon atoms from metabolic substrates.