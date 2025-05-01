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Aerobic Respiration A process using oxygen to break down nutrients, producing energy, carbon dioxide, and water through multiple metabolic stages. Krebs Cycle A stage in food breakdown where Acetyl CoA is converted, generating carbon dioxide, ATP, FADH2, and NADH. Oxidative Phosphorylation A metabolic stage where electrons from NADH and FADH2 drive ATP production, with oxygen as the final electron acceptor. Electron Transport Chain A series of protein complexes transferring electrons to produce ATP and water, integral to oxidative phosphorylation. Acetyl CoA A molecule entering the Krebs Cycle, serving as the main substrate for energy extraction in aerobic respiration. Carbon Dioxide A gaseous byproduct released during the Krebs Cycle, representing the removal of carbon atoms from metabolic substrates. ATP The primary energy currency generated during aerobic respiration, powering cellular activities. FADH2 An electron carrier produced in the Krebs Cycle, later donating electrons to the electron transport chain. NADH A high-energy electron carrier formed in the Krebs Cycle, crucial for driving ATP synthesis in later stages. Oxaloacetate A four-carbon molecule regenerated at the end of the Krebs Cycle, enabling the cycle to continue. Food Catabolism The breakdown of nutrients through sequential metabolic stages to extract usable energy for the cell. Final Electron Acceptor A molecule, specifically oxygen in aerobic respiration, that receives electrons at the end of the electron transport chain. Water A product formed when oxygen accepts electrons and combines with protons during oxidative phosphorylation. Common Metabolic Pathway The shared sequence of reactions, including the Krebs Cycle and oxidative phosphorylation, central to energy production.
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Aerobic Respiration Summary
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